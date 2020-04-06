A safe place for the mind

Whether you are alone or co-existing, the dynamic is more often than not, complicated, constantly changing, challenging. The key is to be balanced and re-align oneself to find and develop a safe place to go to that is easily available.

We all definitely feel there is a safe physical place to come back to --our home, our chairs, our bed where we can rest. Similarly, our mind longs for a safe place too. Unlike physical spaces, this is with us, under our control, will and access. This can be a hobby, a habit, a routine, or a passion that fills our free time and space with creativity and productivity. There is no need to strive for everyday consistent practice. As long as you access it and feel a sigh of relief or familiarity, consider you are being served.

The more you build the muscle to access it, create a satisfying product out of it, the more it will save you at all times and the more it all becomes worth it. It not only benefits you but also the people around you as they get to see your calmness and stillness.

To find this place, close your eyes. Think of any activity that leaves you in deep state of happiness and satisfaction. This could be writing, reading, travelling, walking, cooking, singing, art or any variations of the above. Pick a small portion of it and complete it. Increase your involvement on this bit by bit every day. Not only will you look forward to the activity, but you will also meditate while doing it. Finding the place and making it accessible takes time and muscle to build but is all worth it serving you till the end of your life.

My dad is a perfect example. He had a zeal to write and publish his thoughts, ideas and opinions in various publications. No matter how he felt, how people around him felt, holidays, working days, Sundays, he had some time allotted for himself. This was his mental place to fall back on. Things are more clear now as I think back on what it gave him. Though we felt and complained he did not "enjoy the present moment" with us, he actually was "present" in his own way. Everyone else's inability to handle their emotions did not move him as his mind always had a safe, quiet, creative and productive place.

So, go ahead and explore a little bit of yourself to find more of yourself.