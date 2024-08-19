A scurry of squirrels

The rodents prefer jute ropes to any other material. They cut the rope into pieces with their sharp teeth and fluff them into a bundle of woolly substance with their front legs at incredible speed. A scurry of scampering buns will just take a few days to reduce a 50-foot-long jute rope to five feet. Then they stack the fluffy jute wool into the hollow of the trees, or in the ventilator sills, or under the dressing table and the almirah, or into the empty shoeboxes—anywhere, in fact—to build their nests. We replaced the jute rope on the pulley with a plastic one. But they are so tenacious that they accomplish their mission by even scrolling on the wall if the jute rope is coiled and hung on a hook high above.