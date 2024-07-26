Agniveer scheme should not upset the CAPF applecart

Despite the willingness of the DGs of all CAPFs to welcome Agniveers, there is some resistance to their intake in the CAPFs. This resistance is understandable. CAPFs, comprising the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Central Industrial Security Force, had bitter experience for decades when hundreds of Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs) joined the CAPF after their period of engagement in the Army ended in the 1960s. While many joined as assistant commandants or deputy superintendents, several others were recruited as inspectors. Direct recruitment in the officer ranks through the UPSC and Special Selection Boards was also conducted. Soon began the tussle between the direct officers and the ECOs/Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs). Since the released officers were not given the benefits of their past Army service, they knocked on the doors of High Courts and then began a see-saw battle, which ultimately led to their passing over several direct officers in seniority, though they were looked down upon as the rejects of the Army. A good number of them could make it to the rank of Inspector General, while direct officers had to bow out as Commandants or Deputy Inspectors General.