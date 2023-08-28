An ode to a mother

‘When gentle words are available, why use harsh words’ is an oft repeated saying of my father’s which my mom follows to the T! Her gentleness in thoughts and action has helped her sail through many tough phases in life. Forgive and forget is the mantra she adheres to. This is rather tough to follow, but her resolve to stay true to her ideals motivates me to imbibe her wonderful traits. In fact, her grit to create amiable relations has often sent a silent message to toxic people to mend their ways. Despite these remarkable qualities, her unassuming ways continues to allure me.