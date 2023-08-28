An ode to a mother

Is this your lucky charm? My friend asked me pointing to my finger ring. I do not consider finger rings or bracelets as lucky charm. My lucky charm has always been my mother. My friend guffawed, “You can’t possibly tag her along everywhere unlike a piece of jewelry.” Inanimate objects do not have the power to exude any positive vibes, so how can we label it as blessed, I argued.
To justify my point, I said, “My mother exudes positivity.” Whenever she is by my side, I realize that all good things happen- that does not mean that misfortune befalls when she is out of sight. Certainly not. When things start going downhill, I pause for a moment and wonder, “How would my mother react in this situation”? The answer most often helps me resolve matters at hand.
I recently read this wonderful quote - The wound of an arrow can be healed, but the wound of a word can never be cured. This applies to quite a few insolent people I know but my mother is on the opposite side of this adage. She thinks twice before uttering a harsh word.
‘When gentle words are available, why use harsh words’ is an oft repeated saying of my father’s which my mom follows to the T! Her gentleness in thoughts and action has helped her sail through many tough phases in life. Forgive and forget is the mantra she adheres to. This is rather tough to follow, but her resolve to stay true to her ideals motivates me to imbibe her wonderful traits. In fact, her grit to create amiable relations has often sent a silent message to toxic people to mend their ways. Despite these remarkable qualities, her unassuming ways continues to allure me.
Though she is not blessed with good health, she tries to maintain good physical and mental well-
being through daily exercise, meditation, and strict dietary habits. Another example for all of us to follow with
our declining ability to handle stress and increasing fondness for unhealthy food.
To the discerning reader, this article may appear like a general description of every mother. Probably so. Haven’t we all heard about the famous quote ‘God could not be everywhere and therefore he made mothers. This certainly applies to my mother and perhaps to all the mothers living across the globe!