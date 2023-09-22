Assume responsibility 

There was this wise old man who had answers to all life-related questions. He was an enlightened person. A boy, in his adolescent years wanted to test the wise old man. So, he caught hold of a little bird. Holding it in the palm of his hands and hidden inside his coat, he asked the wise old man. “I have a bird with me. Is it alive or dead?” The old man smiled and said, “If I tell you the bird is alive, you will crush the bird and show me a dead one. If I tell you the bird is dead, you will release the bird and show me it’s alive.”