Assume responsibility 

There was this wise old man who had answers to all life-related questions. He was an enlightened person. A boy, in his adolescent years wanted to test the wise old man. So, he caught hold of a little bird. Holding it in the palm of his hands and hidden inside his coat, he asked the wise old man. “I have a bird with me. Is it alive or dead?” The old man smiled and said, “If I tell you the bird is alive, you will crush the bird and show me a dead one. If I tell you the bird is dead, you will release the bird and show me it’s alive.”
Embarrassed, the boy dropped his head and began to walk away. He would have hardly walked a few steps. He heard the voice of the old man, “Mind you my son, in fact, this is the philosophy of life – your life and your death are in your own hands.
The quality of your life is your responsibility and yours alone. No blame is then allowed. By blaming you give up the power to change. By taking responsibility, you gain the power to change and thus you take charge of your life.
Whenever opportunities present themselves, be the first to put your hand up. Followers accept responsibilities. Leaders assume responsibilities. Announce your presence. Responsibility is in ensuring you never let a moment pass
by you.
Let nothing pass by you without you adding value to it. Let everything transform in your presence. In turn, you will be transformed….!
Every revolution in the world happened when one man assumed responsibility of gigantic proportions. Mother Theresa, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King to name a few. They could no more be a passive witness to the predicament of the then society. They waited for no one to lead them. They took the lead. They took the initiative. They assumed the responsibility. They put their hands up. They decided to make their life count.
Responsibility, in its most basic essence, is one of the main things that gives life meaning. Responsibilities are things that we have to do. With no responsibilities, we could do whatever we wanted. This deep fact of life is illuminated by this quote “Accept responsibility for your life, know that it is you who will get you where you want to go, no one else….”