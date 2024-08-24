Becoming name wise

“Tuck in your chin Daniel” or “Margaret, look up” or “Excellent, Emily” she would say. She never used my name. The booking app shows who is attending which class. GOPI, it clearly says under my photograph. Janet is a sweet and affable woman. She is not a bigot, by any stretch of the imagination. Then why doesn’t she use my name? Like sand in the shoes, it grated. A year passed. Then one day, I approached her after class.