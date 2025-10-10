Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Bengal’s unending dance with violence

Bengal’s unending dance with violence

Murmu and Ghosh were assaulted during a visit to flood-affected areas; their vehicles were vandalised, and several accompanying journalists were injured.
Aditya Mukherjee
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 20:24 IST
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 20:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us