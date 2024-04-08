Bengaluru needs holistic mobility solutions, not just faster transport

At the heart of the matter lies the question: how comprehensive is Bengaluru’s CMP 2020? These instances of discord prompt reflections on the efficacy and necessity of a central coordinating agency like the BMLTA, alongside pivotal planning documents such as the CMP 2020. The CMP cannot be “comprehensive” in isolation; the CMP and the RMP should be synchronised while integrating the transport-oriented development plans. While the uncertainty surrounding the timeline for Bengaluru’s master plan casts a shadow over this much-needed integration, the mandated ward planning serves as a good entry point in planning for and integrating land-use and transit requirements at the neighbourhood scale.