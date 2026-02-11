Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Bengaluru's first computer 

Bengaluru's first computer 

This computer is of historical significance. Purchased by the state government in 1971, it was intended to computerise treasury accounts.
M B Pranesh
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 23:44 IST
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 23:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Bengaluru newsOpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us