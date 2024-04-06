Beyoncé and her beyhive can only do so much for Levi’s jeans

By Leticia Miranda

Levi Strauss & Co. jeans got a serious hat tip last week with the release of Beyoncé’s new album, Cowboy Carter, which draws on country and folk music across cultures and eras.

It includes a particularly sensual song called Levii’s Jeans. The double 'i' as many fans have speculated, plays off the fact that Cowboy Carter is “Act II” of a planned trilogy.

The company nodded to Beyoncé by changing its Instagram name to “Levii’s” and posting a carousel of photos with the subtitle “Oh to be Levi’s jeans right now”.

Already, there is speculation that a Cowboy Carter tour could be the type of windfall for the more than century-old jeans maker that Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour was for glitzy and glam Etsy Inc. businesses.

It’s like a glittering marketing campaign served up on a silver platter for Levi. But it’s the brand’s solid cost-cutting and growth plan that will keep it heading in the right direction, not the Beyhive alone.

Of course, being on the radar of one of the biggest fandoms in the world has its perks. It could help Levi thrive during this current stretch of slowing consumer demand for goods and kick off its campaign to become a more premium, sought-after brand.