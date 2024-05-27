Biden is the best President that business can hope for

Part of the reason may be sheer pettiness. It’s completely fair for industry to complain about Lina Khan at the FTC or Gary Gensler at the SEC, or to take issue with stray bits of political rhetoric about price gouging. But corporate America is doing just fine under Biden.

There is also an oddly asymmetrical assessment of the risks involved in the choice between Biden and Trump. Business can live with what Biden has done so far, but it is paranoid about what he might do in the future — such as taxing unrealised capital gains. Meanwhile, it is blithely confident that Trump won’t follow through on his loopier promises.

I have no idea where this confidence comes from. It’s true that Trump served a full term and the sky didn’t fall. But he also led an insurrectionary mob to try to overthrow the government. And it’s worth pointing out that the sky isn’t falling under Biden, either. Trump, meanwhile, has secured much more control over his party in Congress, whereas it’s all but certain that Biden will be checked by a Republican majority in the House, the Senate or both.

As far as I can figure, the best justification for this business coolness toward Biden is just hurt feelings. And that raises the inverse of my earlier question: Why doesn’t Biden like business more?

Biden does not have a business leader in his cabinet. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is an academic, not a friendly face on Wall Street the way Tim Geithner or Robert Rubin was. He does not really pay homage to the entrepreneurial spirit of American business or do much to court the private sector. He should consider changing direction on that, and find a bone or three to throw business on the regulatory front.

Democrats are currently obsessed with the idea that the American public is insufficiently appreciative of the economy. They’re not necessarily wrong. But telling people that they don’t know how good they’ve got it is not a great message, politically speaking. By contrast, recruiting outside validators from the business world to talk about how healthy recent growth has been, and how risky a bet on Trump would be, could actually improve the “vibes.”

Biden’s former chief of staff, Ron Klain, told an audience of leftist intellectuals last month that the president spends too much time going to ribbon-cutting ceremonies and too little time talking about his vision for the country. Maybe. Or maybe Biden should spend a bit more time schmoosing with business leaders and reassuring them that he’s not a communist and doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Elizabeth Warren on everything.

The White House often seems overly obsessed with preserving Biden’s populist street cred as a way to neutralise Trump. But politicians frequently win by playing against type. Part of Trump’s schtick is being more populist, relative to voters’ baseline expectations, than most Republicans. Biden can appeal to voters by showing them that, relative to their baseline expectations, he is more business-friendly than most Democrats.