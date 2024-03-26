‘Billionaire Raj’ is pushing India toward autocracy

The rich have funneled Rs 12,504 crore to the BJP — 58 per cent of all known political funding since 2018 — according to an analysis by a consortium of media organizations and independent journalists. It’s reasonable to assume that the wealthy are seeking to advance their interests. A chunk of these donations, transferred anonymously via bearer bonds, is currently causing grief to the government and its backers. The Supreme Court has declared the bonds as unconstitutional and forced disclosures, despite all efforts by the state and business interests to keep voters from knowing who gave money to whom.

But the discomfiture of the rich is not the issue. What’s more worrying is their cynical confidence. They seem to believe that the broader electorate has been so polarized along religious lines that voters won’t care about even the most egregious quid pro quo between politics and business. After all, the poor are receiving some state funds in their bank accounts as subsidies for shelter, cooking gas, and toilets. Almost 80 crore Indians are now on a monthly ration of free food.

This will be the first national election since the V-Dem Institute, an independent research unit at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, classified India as an “electoral autocracy” in 2021. The downgrading of the world’s largest democracy couldn’t have been possible without the billionaires. They can probably look forward to a crazy stock-market rally after a Modi win.

A ninth straight year of gains in benchmark indexes will attract both domestic savings and global liquidity. This is important because when you consider the top 10 per cent of population, the Chinese are slightly ahead of Indians — in control of 70 per cent of national wealth, according to the inequality report co-authored by New York University economist Nitin Kumar Bharti, Harvard Kennedy School’s Lucas Chancel, and Paris School of Economics’ researchers Thomas Piketty and Anmol Somanchi.

Once 10 crore adults establish a similar stranglehold on affluence in Modi’s India, the oligarchs may be in complete control of the nation’s political narrative — and its economic destiny.