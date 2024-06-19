Boiling points in kitchen and sky

My wife doesn’t resent my love for the fresh newspaper along with my morning cuppa. But she resents my getting too absorbed in it. Unfortunately, it happened on a recent morning too.

As she put the pan on the stove to boil milk, she remembered she had to order some groceries, went looking for her mobile, and asked me to switch off the stove as soon as the milk started boiling. Unfortunately, I got lost in the headlines, and what she dreaded happened in a jiffy.

The milk boiled and spilled all over the stove and kitchen slab. While bracing myself for her dressing down, I decided to remind her how I had come to her rescue the other day when she had left her bag containing her valet and mobile in a cab. I had noticed that she was without her bag and quickly retrieved it before the cab left.