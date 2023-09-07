Can BJP show the way forward?

In the interim, as the largest political party in the country, the BJP can demonstrate its commitment to simultaneous polls. All it requires is to walk in that direction when the Lok Sabha elections are held. To start with, elections in Haryana and Maharashtra are due by autumn next year, almost immediately after the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP can opt to advance the elections in these two states, where it heads coalition governments. This, in turn, can create pressure on parties that are rejecting the idea on the ground of it being unworkable or impractical. The ruling party may be able to show the way forward.