Can I.N.D.I.A breach BJP’s Uttar Pradesh fortress?

The Narendra Modi-Amit Shah model in Uttar Pradesh is a coalition of extremes: it caters to the highest castes which are estimated to make up 20 per cent of the population, of whom 10 per cent are Brahmins; but while the Brahmins and the Thakurs (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s community) are in positions of power disproportionate to their numbers, there is also some form of material benefit for the poor. The OBCs and the Dalit votes are still divided, but many are also now included in the Hindutva project — which gives a psychological sense of belonging and the street cred of a foot-soldier.

There is a perception in Uttar Pradesh that the Opposition cannot win. In the 2022 assembly elections, the SP, led by Akhilesh Yadav, had a tailwind as there was a belief it could defeat the BJP — this was why so many small caste-based political parties had an alliance with the SP. The SP got its highest vote share, yet the BJP got 10 per cent more votes. Since then that alliance has withered away, with the BSP broken and the SP demoralised.

Adityanath’s bulldozer politics, the frequent encounters of politician-criminals, and the criminalising of protest has also contributed to a sense of fear in the Opposition ranks. The only way this mood can be lifted is if the I.N.D.I.A alliance, particularly the Congress, starts winning in the upcoming state elections. If that happens the Opposition could set up a common secretariat where all the parties, including those who have formidable networks in the south, could start working with the SP/Congress and allies on the ground in Uttar Pradesh.