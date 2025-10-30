Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Dawood Ibrahim not a terrorist': Mamta Kulkarni sparks controversy; clarifies after outrage

Kulkarni made her controversial remarks during a media interaction at a city hotel on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 15:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 15:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us