'Dawood Ibrahim not a terrorist': Mamta Kulkarni sparks controversy; clarifies after outrage

<p>Gorakhpur: Actress-turned-seer Mamta Kulkarni has found herself at the centre of controversy following her recent remarks that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim "is not a terrorist".</p>.<p>The statement went viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference during her three-day spiritual tour to Gorakhpur, Kulkarni on Tuesday said that Dawood Ibrahim "did not carry out the Mumbai blasts and is not a terrorist".</p>.<p>However, on Thursday, she issued a clarification, claiming her comments were misunderstood.</p>.<p>"I was referring to Vicky Goswami, not Dawood Ibrahim. Dawood is indeed a terrorist," she asserted.</p>.<p>Goswami, who was arrested on charges of drug trafficking and jailed in the past, was linked with the former film star.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters in Gorakhpur, Kulkarni added that she has never met Dawood in person.</p>.<p>"I have no connection with politics or the film industry now. I am completely devoted to spirituality," she said.</p>.<p>"As a staunch follower of Sanatan Dharma, it is impossible for me to have any association with anti-national elements," she added.</p>.<p>Kulkarni made her controversial remarks during a media interaction at a city hotel on Tuesday. The next day, she visited the Gorakhnath Temple, where she offered prayers, met saints, and attended a bhajan sandhya along with Kinnar Akhada's Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.</p>.<p>Sharing her spiritual journey, Kulkarni said, "My association with the Nath sect is purely spiritual. In 1995, Guru Gagan Giri Maharaj, a revered saint of the Nath tradition, entered my life and transformed it. Visiting Baba Gorakhnath's shrine has been a long-cherished wish, and today it stands fulfilled." </p>