Cap-and-swap for greener budgets

India’s 2024 Union Interim Budget highlights fiscal restraint alongside green energy and blue economy initiatives. A targeted fiscal deficit is below 5.1 per cent of GDP, with further reductions planned. However, to shrink the deficit, it limits subsidies for solar, wind, and biomass adoption and for coastal conservation. For example, the ‘rooftop solarization and muft bijli’ scheme is expected to save Rs 18,000 annually for one crore adopters, reducing approximately 23 MtCO2e in grid emissions. Notably, since the last budget, GHG emissions have increased by 8.2 per cent (320 MtCO2e), and the scheme saves no more than 7 per cent of these additional emissions. Despite the urgent need for greater initiatives, the budget’s emphasis on fiscal restraint limits government expenditures. The budget’s dual objectives of fiscal deficit reduction and mitigation incentives seem to be at odds.