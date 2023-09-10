Home
DH Toon | A numbers game

Last Updated 10 September 2023, 00:33 IST

Amid speculations on whether the central government will bring in a resolution in the Special Session of Parliament to rename India as Bharat, questions have been raised on whether the move would require a Constitutional amendment with two-third majority, or whether such a change would touch upon the basic structure doctrine. Experts and political analysts have differing opinions on the matter. "India is our official name, and changing that will require a Constitutional amendment, requiring two-third majority votes from each House of Parliament," Former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achary said. He added that the changing of names does not touch upon the basic structure doctrine. However, to make changes to Article 1 of the Constitution, a special majority is needed, where two-thirds of the members present need to vote, and the motion for amendment has to be supported by at least 50 per cent of the total strength of the Houses.

(Published 10 September 2023, 00:33 IST)
