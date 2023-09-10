DH Toon | A numbers game

Amid speculations on whether the central government will bring in a resolution in the Special Session of Parliament to rename India as Bharat, questions have been raised on whether the move would require a Constitutional amendment with two-third majority, or whether such a change would touch upon the basic structure doctrine. Experts and political analysts have differing opinions on the matter. “India is our official name, and changing that will require a Constitutional amendment, requiring two-third majority votes from each House of Parliament,” Former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achary said. He added that the changing of names does not touch upon the basic structure doctrine. However, to make changes to Article 1 of the Constitution, a special majority is needed, where two-thirds of the members present need to vote, and the motion for amendment has to be supported by at least 50 per cent of the total strength of the Houses.



