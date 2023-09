Hours after photos of the bodies of two students, who had been missing since July, have gone viral on social media, the Manipur government has asked people to exercise restraint and allow the authorities to investigate the 'kidnapping and killing' of the duo.

In a statement issued by the secretariat of Chief Minister N Biren Singh late on Monday night, the state government said the case has already been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Read more