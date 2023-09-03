DH Toon | One nation, one too many distractions?

The government on Saturday issued a notification announcing a committee for ‘One Nation, One Election’, naming Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress party's Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury among its members.

Chowdhury, however, declined to be part of the Committee, which will be headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The official notification states that the panel will examine the feasibility of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha as well as state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats and make recommendations regarding the same.

The panel was announced a day after the BJP government announced a special session of Parliament from September 18, leading to speculations in various quarters.



Read more