DH Toon | 'Winter Retreat'

Over 90 Opposition MPs from both Houses of the Parliament were suspended for the remaining part of the winter session by the Chairs on Monday as they demanded a statement from union home minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla suspended 33 MPs, directing three members to the privilege committee, while in the Rajya Sabha, vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar suspended 45 MPs for the remainder of the session, shortly after, as he made critical remarks of their conduct in the House.

