Over 90 Opposition members suspended from both Houses for remainder of winter session

The suspensions on Monday were in addition to the 13 Lok Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha’s Derek O’Brien who have already been suspended last week for the same demand. In addition to this, three MPs — Congress MPs Abdul Khaleque, Jayakumar, Vijay Vasant — were suspended pending a report from the privilege committee for standing in the Well of the House.



This is the first such incident when nearly 100 MPs have been suspended, in the past, in 1989, 63 Opposition MPs were suspended in the Lok Sabha by the Rajiv Gandhi government for carrying out protests asking for the Justice MP Thakkar report on Indira Gandhi’s assassination be tabled in the House.

In the Lok Sabha, the day’s proceedings began with several Opposition MPs demanding a statement from Shah on the breach, with placards in their hands. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the members to set aside the placards, as it lowered the dignity of the House. Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, too, urged opposition members “with folded hands” to not use the placards. Joshi said that the parties had decided in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee not to carry placards.