Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Charlie Kirk’s killing requires Trump to soothe, not inflame

Charlie Kirk’s killing requires Trump to soothe, not inflame

Instead of trying to heal a country fractured by political violence, Trump once again demonstrated that he fundamentally views himself as the leader of a faction, not a nation.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 10:26 IST
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
World newsDonald TrumpOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us