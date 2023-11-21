Children of a higher god

Angered by a mere child’s insolence and stubbornness, Hiranyakashipu tried to kill his own son on several occasions through different means. However, the little devotee was protected by Vishnu, each time. He was then placed on his paternal aunt Holika’s lap and set ablaze. She had a boon that kept her unaffected by fire. However, by Vishnu’s grace, she perished in the flames and Prahlad was unscathed! Prahlad’s unflinching faith ushered in Vishnu’s fourth avatar – half lion-half man, Narasimha who managed to kill Hiranyakashipu within the limitations set by the conditions granted by Brahma’s boon. Prahlad was instrumental in redeeming many people of his father’s atrocities and also helped in paving the way for his father’s moksha.