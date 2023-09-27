Consolidate Bengaluru’s position as an epicentre of global innovation

Ironically, the city is India’s most prosperous. Karnataka’s GDP is expected to reach ₹25.7 lakh crore in FY24 ($320 billion+), and Bengaluru reportedly contributes 60% of the state GDP ($192 billion), amounting to a staggering per-capita income of around $16,000 per year! It is a strange case, as it leads India in per-capita income and innovation but lags 15 years in infrastructure development. Successive state governments seem to have mastered the art of managing poverty by liberally distributing taxpayer money without any desire to prepare for prosperity. This attitude continues to hurt the productive sectors of the state economy, especially in Bengaluru.