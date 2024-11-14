Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Countries are pledging money they don’t control at COP29

Countries are pledging money they don’t control at COP29

In the diplomatic jargon of COP29, the main focus for the summit is to agree on a New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance.

Follow Us :

DHNS
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 23:18 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us