Create your flow

The 17th century iconic poet John Milton’s words upon turning blind, “...who best bear His mild yoke, they serve Him best”...are moving and teach us not to fret and fume when things try to crush us by not going our way. Milton’s attitude was one of immense faith in the Almighty despite the blow that he suffered in the form of blindness in his mid life, and it resembles the practice of accepting life’s foibles as karmic reactions to one’s past deeds known or unknown to us. As such although life experiences are not offered a la carte, life is also a tide churned out of present moments.