Create your own happiness

Caring means being present, fully attentive, and genuinely interested in the well-being of others — Thich Nhat Hanh
My grandmother personified this saying to the T. She stood as a pillar of strength for my mother when I entered this world and twenty five years later, she was my go-to person during my pregnancy and childbirth. Defying her age and the great grandmother tag, she poured her heart and soul in taking care of my new born. While my mother and I were quite mindful of her age, she dismissed it by saying that her mental and physical strength was as good as a 40 year old.