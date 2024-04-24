Create your own happiness

Her thinking was radically different from her peer group. She encouraged me to pursue a career and marry a person of my choice. Though few people questioned her ‘unconventional’ thinking, she remained nonchalant. “How can you remain so calm when people criticize you or pass snide remarks?” I asked her once. Her unassuming reply was, “God has blessed us with two ears, you must choose to hear such remarks in one ear and let it go from the other.” I failed to understand her words of wisdom back then. But now I realize that happiness was simply a state of mind for her and it had nothing to with the external world. How many of us can claim to lead such a life? Sadly, most of us are either brooding over the past or worrying about the future. My grandmother had mastered the art of living in the present, probably her secret mantra of staying happy. My grandmother bid adieu to this world a decade ago but the greatest lesson she taught me, which I am trying to imbibe is articulated in this quote by Zig Ziglar: Happiness is not something you find, but rather something you create.