Creativity and formulas in Indian cinema

Animal is a film that sparks a conversation about the nature of creativity in Indian cinema. It reminds us that creativity is not a black-and-white concept but a spectrum. While the film may not be a groundbreaking masterpiece in terms of originality, it does succeed in certain areas, showcasing the talent of its cast and crew. As we move forward, the challenge for filmmakers will be to find that delicate balance between tradition and innovation, familiarity and novelty, ensuring that the stories we tell are not just heard but felt and remembered. Animal contributes to this ongoing narrative, reminding us that stories are waiting to be told even within the confines of formulas.