Decoding Mayawati’s decision to fight polls alone

The Modi wave swept Uttar Pradesh in 2014, and the BSP couldn't secure a single seat in the Lok Sabha. The downward slide continued, and the BSP, which had dominated Uttar Pradesh politics for over two decades, suffered unprecedented setbacks. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BSP won just 19 of the 403 seats, down from 80 it had won in 2012. This was the party's all-time low tally since 1991 when it won just 12 seats. In the 2022 assembly elections, Mayawati's party managed to secure one seat. The BSP's formerly fixed vote bank in the assembly elections, which had once been around a formidable 22 per cent, has now dwindled to 12.88 per cent.