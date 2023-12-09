Democratising cinema

Ambedkar is now more visible on the screen. We see his hanging photo inside police stations, courts, or government offices. Often, his portrait is used as a ‘prop’ to represent the passivity of the State institutions. However, beyond such symbolic usage, Ambedkar has emerged as a motivational force that influences the characters and churns narratives. For example, Tamil actor Surya’s film Jai Bhim (2021) narrates the story of a nomadic tribe that is violated and tortured by the police, and only after a long battle in court do they receive justice. The film utilised the Ambedkarite perspective to examine the problems of poverty, police brutality, and the discrimination that the worst-off social groups experience for everyday survival. Similarly, in Mari Selvaraj’s recent film Maamannan, the Dalit hero is not a docile or powerless being but readily acts as a dignified agent for social and political change, an idea that is borrowed much from the Ambedkarite social movements.