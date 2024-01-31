Devdutt Pattanaik | How we tell our histories

Nationalistic narratives

In the 19th century, many Indian authors wrote historical novels to evoke a sense of romance with the nation’s past. In Odisha, Radhanath Ray wrote a romance of how Nandini, the princess of the Kesari clan offered to help ChodaGanga-deva conquer Utkala (ancient Odisha) by giving him her father’s magic jewel that made his kingdom invincible. This was based on the Greek myth of Scylla, daughter of Nisus, who gave her father’s lock of purple hair that made him invincible, to Minos, her father’s rival, a man she loved. Many today assume this historical fiction is actual history.

Likewise, mediaeval romances of Purushottam Dev, the 15th century king of Puri, and his marriage to Padmavathi of Kanchi are assumed to be historical events, because they are part of temple lore.

Shortly after India’s Independence, when C Rajagopalachari wrote the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, for the next generation, he was very strongly influenced by his own Gandhian ideals. Therefore, he edited out the erotic, non-Gandhian aspects of the epic and the sexual complexities that exist within it. When Jawaharlal Nehru wrote The Discovery of India, he was dealing with a population where religious conflict was tearing the country apart. Thus, even Shyam Benegal's Bharat Ek Khoj (televised version of The Discovery of India) does not amplify the Hindu-Muslim conflicts too much.

In the 1970s, Anant Pai started the Amar Chitra Katha as he wanted children to be familiar with the myths, legends, and histories of India. So, he was motivated to start the comic book series. But as we go through the comic book series, we realise the line between fact and fiction blur, and mythology telescopes into legend and history. Artwork betrays prejudices. For example, the way the men and women are dressed, and the way the Rajputs and the Turks are portrayed. Why are devas always fair? Why do danavas have horns? Are they perpetuating stereotypes, or working with archetypes?

We tell stories because we want to influence the world around us. We want to tell them who is good and who is bad, who is the hero, villain, and victim, who is the martyr and traitor. So, nowadays, WhatsApp groups are flooded with stories about Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, and V D Savarkar. These are spread by different political groups trying to position one as the victim, one as the villain, and one as the hero.

Storytelling, historical or otherwise, remains a very complex process. When we read what we believe to be history, we must ask ourselves how much of the information is factual, how much is fantasy, how much is confirmation bias, and why the narration makes us feel in a particular way. We need to question the intention of the author if we wish to avoid feeling manipulated. Unless we want to be manipulated.