Devdutt Pattanaik | Mythological deities to management jargons

In the business world, people talk about fixed assets and movable assets. In ancient times, merchants referred to the same concept using mythological characters. For example, fixed assets would be called Bhudevi or the earth goddess, and movable assets like coins would be Sridevi.

The landowner's power came from the land, Bhudevi, while the merchant's power came from gold coins, Sridevi. These became the two forms of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. One can either possess agricultural land or pastureland. The former can even have forests and orchards. The latter is the land over which one's cattle graze. One could even charge a toll to people travelling through these lands. But the trader, the moneylender, the banker, and the toll collector make a different kind of money. They can carry cash wherever they go.

Mythological characters need not be religious. This equation of mythological characters with religion is a 19th-century colonial view. But if we broaden our horizons, the goddesses talk to us in a very different way. Myths become shorthand for concepts.

The village goddess, or Gramadevi, stands for an institutional way of thinking. In institutions, no individual has all power, power is distributed through a complex set of rules and mechanisms. Individuals can come and go, but the institution survives. The Gramadevi embodies that institution of the village, where people come and go, but we are all bound to the rules of the goddess. She becomes the institutional goddess of a community, or a clan, a Kuladevi or a geographical space called Gramadevi.