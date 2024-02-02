Developed country by 2047: The structural reforms needed

Another unsuccessful reform is the set of three new legislations enacted in the farm sector to provide flexibility to farmers to sell their products anywhere, which had to be withdrawn in the face of farmers’ protests. The amended Essential Commodities Act deregulated the production, storage, supply and distribution of cereals, pulses, potatoes, onion and oilseeds and enabled the private sector to play an important role in these activities. The Farmers’ (empowerment and protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, allowed small farmers to agree with corporates for contract farming. What was required was strong regulation to prevent the misuse of the provisions. India’s trade policy regarding agricultural commodities is consumer-oriented and biased against the producers. It is also important to avoid the bias and uncertainty faced by the farmers.