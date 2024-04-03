Different strokes for different folks

Having spent over a decade working closely with autistic individuals, I’ve come to realise that the journey towards integration into mainstream society isn’t always necessary or beneficial. Instead, embracing individuality and creating spaces tailored to each person’s needs and strengths is necessary. This is where the concept of Person-Centred Planning (PCP) comes into play, which the case of ‘C’ so emphatically demonstrates. The approach is gaining currency in the UK and US and is only now beginning to be heard in India.