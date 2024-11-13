Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Do manifestos matter in Maharashtra?

Do manifestos matter in Maharashtra?

MVA outperformed Mahayuti in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, largely due to its populist campaign which capitalised on the political crises triggered by defections of key leaders such as Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

Follow Us :

Harish S Wankhede
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 22:56 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
MaharashtraOpinionIn PerspectiveMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us