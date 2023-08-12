Do we deserve the Cheetah?

That’s especially true in the context of what’s being done to our forests: India clocked the second highest rate of deforestation in the world in the last 30 years. We lost 6,68,400 hectares between just 2015 and 2020. Since 1950, India has diverted about 5.7 million hectares of forest area for non-forest purposes. The Forest Conservation Act, the Biological Diversity Act and several other laws meant to protect and preserve over forests and natural wealth have been diluted – most recently through amendments passed without debate during the just-ended parliament session -- paving the way for desertification. Scientists and conservationists, nor even the opposition parties, are taken into confidence when such critical bills are passed.