Does Modi really want Bharat, Sanatana Dharma?

Before the British came, there was a problem about the name of the country, split into hundreds of empires and kingdoms as it was. India was not known and called as such before the British made it official. Though the British are known for breaking India into India and Pakistan as they exited, it is also true that before they came to the Indian subcontinent, the country was never politically and administratively united as it is today. Even the most expansive kingdoms and empires of the past did not cover the entire length and breadth of today’s India. In medieval times, the largest Indian empire to rule the country -- that of the Mughals -- never extended

to cover all of South India. Possibly, ‘Hindustan’ was the name of the territory they lorded over.