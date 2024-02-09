Don’t blame Nehru for problems in ‘New India’

This was a Prime Minister treating his people as equals, sharing his reflections with them about “what we want to be, what path we want to take…” It was a leader instilling self-belief in a people, telling them that there was a lot to be done, that they could make their country as good as any developed country, and “create a new, prosperous Hindustan” if they worked hard, “because the world runs on the hard work of people, whether it is the farmers, the labourers, the shopkeepers or the artisans…”.

Such intimacy between the tallest leader of a country and the masses is rare, and would certainly be difficult to appreciate by the kind of leader who talks down to his audience, or treats them like beneficiaries of his largesse. A Prime Minister sharing his concerns and his vision of nation-building with the people, must seem odd to one who credits himself with most of the achievements the country has seen, including some imaginary ones.

It’s ironic indeed that Modi can blame Nehru for thinking poorly of Indians. Narendra Modi remains so far, the only Indian leader to belittle his country and his compatriots in foreign lands while in office. In 2015, after barely a year in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told audiences in Seoul (South Korea) and Shanghai (China) that till he came on the scene, Indians used to curse their destiny for being born in India.

The reverse could well be true. When Nehru died, India had been Independent for just 17 years. A country looted by the British for almost 200 years had, in that short span, built hydroelectric dams as well as premier institutes of technology, medicine, and scientific research. More than these remarkable institutions, what India could boast of by 1964 were two institutions not many new republics had: an independent judiciary and press. When Indians travelled abroad, there was a lot to be proud of, not least that they came from the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.