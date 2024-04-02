Don’t normalize Trump’s threats of violence

Donald Trump took to his social media platform on Friday and posted a short video that included an image of President Joe Biden hogtied and held hostage in the back of a pickup truck.

That’s just Trump having fun at the expense of a political opponent, you might say, and, well, Trump’s tomfoolery is simply more juvenile and vicious than your average former president. Nothing to see here. So move along, snowflake.

Let’s not.

The road between now and November’s presidential election will be unusually long, and Trump will continue to pave it with threats of violence and appeals to malice and division. That’s the bile that animates him. Avoiding such bad juju is only natural for anyone exposed to his theatrics and menace. Looking the other way offers a measure of solace and continuity in a harrowing, jarring era.