Drug use at work isn’t biohacking, it’s workaholism

By Sarah Green Carmichael

Elon Musk reportedly microdoses on ketamine at work; stressed-out female executives are self-medicating with psilocybin; Wall Street may be awash in stimulants. Tech executives are using psychedelics to be more creative, while traders and airline pilots rely on nicotine pouches like Zyn to stay alert. With these headlines, you’d be forgiven for thinking that everyone in a high-pressure job — or with serious ambition to climb the ladder — is now doing drugs.

Not to sound like the nun at the orgy but: None of this is a good idea. We all know the risks drugs pose. Addiction. Overdose. Long-term health problems. The possibility that what one buys on the street — or from a coworker — could be contaminated with something more dangerous.

It’s hard to get a concrete picture of drug use by professionals because, well, data on illicit drug use isn’t broken out by industry or job title. But even if the anecdote-driven reports oversell the problem, it’s clear that the “just say no” and “this is your brain on drugs” eras are a relic of the past.

“We’re in a relatively more permissive culture for use of many substances now,” says Dr Rocco Iannucci, an expert on substance use disorders at McLean Hospital, the mental health arm of Harvard Medical School. “And maybe a really stressful culture at the same time.” That’s a dangerous recipe.