A farce of an Assembly session

Ten Kuki-Zomi MLAs, including seven from the ruling BJP, did not attend the session as they had communicated to the Governor their inability to travel to the Meitei-dominated Imphal for security reasons. Chief Minister Biren Singh had assured them of security, but they rejected his promise of protection. That shows not only the poor security situation in the state but also the deep distrust between the Kuki and the Meitei communities even within the ruling party. The Assembly session was just a perfunctory one and lasted only 48 minutes. The business of the House was for only 10 minutes, and the House was adjourned sine die. It had many important issues related to the situation in the state to discuss, like the continuing violence, investigation and prosecution of cases registered till now, rehabilitation of victims and displaced persons, recovery of looted weapons and, above all, ways and means to restore normalcy in the state. It did not discuss any of these issues. The Chief Minister said the House could not discuss the situation in the state because it was sub-judice. A resolution calling for peace in the state was said to have been passed, but the Opposition claimed that it was not introduced in the House. The Chief Minister, however, thanked ISRO and the Prime Minister for the successful moon mission.