A ‘shoot the messenger’ suspension

The result of all this has been a loss of credibility suffered by India’s data collection system, which was considered robust and internationally accepted for many decades. The government has also failed to conduct the 2021 decadal census, which is the mother of all surveys, and it is not known when it will be held. There are also reports of apprehensions over the conduct of NHFS-6, which should have begun in June 2023, and from which questions on disability, anaemia, etc., have been deleted. The government has a problem with inconvenient data, and James may only be the latest victim of that problem.