Air quality remains a concern

Air quality alarms went up in the country’s top two cities – Delhi and Mumbai – in the last few days. Polluted air is a daily reality of life in many other cities and towns. There is much data about air pollution and awareness about solutions, as in the case of other issues like the Brahmaputra floods, deforestation in the Western Ghats, or climate change. But the best steps to deal with them are not taken, and they impact life, health, economy and society. Climate change is aggravating air pollution and the harshness of weather in unknown ways. A preview of that was seen last week when Delhi’s air quality plunged to “very poor” levels but recovered to “poor” levels fortuitously, because the winds blew away the dust, haze, carbon and other pollutants that had covered and choked the city. But the coming winter is feared to be a long night of misery for the city and for North India. This week, Delhi’s air quality index was at 346, which made pollution there the worst among 110 cities tracked worldwide for air quality.