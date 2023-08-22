All you need is this one document, again

The law will lead to exclusion of large numbers of people even from basic needs like education. The facilities for easy registration do not exist in many states and sometimes even bribes have to be paid for that. Births that take place even in government facilities are not registered in states like Bihar, while registration of births and deaths is near-total in socially and educationally advanced states. As in the case of programmes like family welfare, compulsion does not help in this matter also. The law is best implemented only when the social basis for its implementation is favourable for that. Implementation of the law is not the only problem. Making a single document the sole basis for citizen rights is wrong and risky. The law is to be implemented prospectively. But a birth certificate cannot be created retrospectively at a future date and so those who do not have it will live the life of non-citizens, excluded from documented society. There will be large numbers of them, and that is not good for society.