An eagerly-awaited election in J&K

The battlelines have also become clear. The National Conference (NC) and the Congress, who are members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, have reached a seat-sharing arrangement. The NC will contest 51 seats, the Congress 32, and the CPM and the J&K Panthers Party one each. There will be “friendly contests” in five seats. NC leader Omar Abdullah had said that he would not contest the election, but is now reported to be contesting for the Ganderbal seat. Both the BJP and the PDP are going it alone. The BJP withdrew its first list of candidates soon after its release and reissued it in the face of protests and objections from within the party over ticket distribution. Considering the present positions of parties, there will be triangular contests in many seats. Terrorist activities have shifted to the Jammu region in recent weeks and months. The Election Commission, parties, and the candidates will have to take that into consideration in the coming days.