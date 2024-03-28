An unhappy index for India

Happiness is difficult to measure, as the criteria and standards of measurement vary widely among individuals, societies, age groups, social and economic categories, and other classifications. But humans are by nature measuring and aggregating animals and so would only be happy to measure and find out who is happy and who is more, or less, so. The World Happiness Index that comes out every year is therefore a very human endeavour. But Indians do not have much to be very happy about the index because it has placed them on a very low rung in relation to other countries. Out of 143 countries, India ranks 126, having dropped by one rank from last year’s 125th position. Even war-torn Palestine and Ukraine, and neighbours like Pakistan and Nepal, are apparently happier than India. That would naturally raise questions about how reliable the index is, though a UN body is involved in its preparation.