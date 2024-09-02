Another caution: Don’t override basics of law 

The Supreme Court’s ruling last week, granting bail to Prem Kumar, an aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, marked a significant event in the evolution of the country’s bail jurisprudence. Prem Kumar had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. The court asserted without ambiguity that the norm ‘’bail is the rule and jail is the exception’’ was applicable even in cases under the stringent PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act). The ruling is important because laws such as the PMLA and the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) have been designed in such a way that bail is almost impossible to get under them. This is because the presumption of innocence, which is basic to the rule of law, has been reversed in these laws. By reasserting the right to bail in these cases, the court has also made the statement that no law, however stringent, can be an exception to the rule of law.