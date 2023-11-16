Another warning in the Himalayas

The higher reaches of the Himalayas and even the lower regions are prone to landslides, flash floods and earthquakes. They have happened all over the region in the past few months and their frequency is increasing. Many parts of Joshimath developed cracks and sank last year, and the subsidence is continuing. Himachal Pradesh faced unprecedented flood fury only recently. Flash floods caused by a glacial outburst caused flooding in the Teesta River in Sikkim last month, causing loss of lives and damage to property. Parts of the Chungthang Dam were washed away. A recent landslide at the Subansiri Lower Power Project site, on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, disrupted construction and heightened concerns about such projects. Tunnels constructed to divert the water away from the site have been damaged. Nature is under stress from one end to the other of the Himalayas and it is reacting to the stress through landslides, flash floods and other disasters. The mountains are trying to regain the balance which they have lost because of our assault on them. There is no doubt about who will win this fight, but even the certainty of defeat does not deter us from persisting with the assault.