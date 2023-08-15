As blatant as it can get

A selection panel with a majority for the government is a government panel, and an EC appointed by that body can only be called a government body, not an independent constitutional body. The presence of the CJI in the panel would have ensured that neither the government nor the Opposition had an upper hand in the selection, and that would have given the appointment greater credibility and acceptability. The EC, which has the power and responsibility to conduct elections, has a vital role in a democracy. It had a good record in the country and globally, but its independence has eroded in recent years. When the credibility and authority of the EC go down, elections, too, lose credibility. When the legitimacy of elections comes under strain, democracy is weakened. The government has contrived to appoint persons close to it as members of the EC till now. Under the proposed law, it can go about the appointment process with total assurance that it can have its way.